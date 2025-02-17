Death of founder of conservative group SSPXR

THE controversial founder of an ultra conservative religious group with a base in Reenascreena has died.

British-born Bishop Richard Williamson died on January 29th 2025.

In 1988, Williamson was consecrated as a bishop by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, who had broken away from Rome and set up the Society of Saint Pius the tenth (SSPX) as a result of what he considered the over-liberalisation of the church after Vatican II reforms.

But the SSPX was, in fact, too liberal for Richard Williamson who went on to set up the SSPXR – the R for ‘Resistance’ – and this organisation established a base in a former farmhouse in Reenascreena, some years ago.

The Reenascreena property, run by another SSPXR member, Fr Giacomo Ballini, has recently been described as a ‘seminary’.

Some years ago Swedish television broadcast an interview with Bishop Williamson, during which he expressed his belief that no more than 200,000 to 300,000 Jews were killed during the Holocaust and said he did not believe that ‘gas chambers’ were used.

As a result he was convicted of the crime of Holocaust denial, by a German court.

Dunmanway-based human rights activist Fiona O’Leary said this week that there was now speculation regarding who would fill Bishop Williamson’s role at the head of the SSPXR.

‘SSPXR are spreading hatred and division under the guise of religion,’ she told The Southern Star.

‘Their base in West Cork is a serious concern and is not being addressed by the authorities.

Holocaust denial is surely a crime under new hate speech legislation, yet the gardaí are not addressing this hate group, who have also registered a charity in this country, called The Society of the Apostles of Jesus and Mary.’

Ms O’Leary wondered if Fr Ballini, a very high-profile member of the organisation, or other members based in West Cork, could be elevated to leader of the ex-communicated organisation.

‘Does this mean we could see this hate group becoming larger in West Cork? We know the SSPX Resistance are celebrating Trump being president. We must always fight hate, racism, and division. The Irish government must act now and protect groups that are being discriminated against by those who wear the fake religious cloak,’ she added.

• The SSPXR is the subject of a documentary podcast in The Southern Star’s Big Story series.