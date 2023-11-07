Death of Dzogchen Beara founder

PETER Cornish, the founder of Dzogchen Beara, passed away peacefully on October 27th following a short illness.

A half-century ago, Peter and his wife Harriet bought the 150 acres of cliff top farmland, near Allihies, that would become the Dzogchen Beara retreat centre.

Inspired by the wish to create a place that would offer a spiritual home to people of all traditions and none, they transformed a cluster of ruins into a wooded retreat centre, learning to be builders, farmers and foresters, while bringing up a young family.

In an act of pure generosity Peter and Harriet gifted the land and original buildings of Dzogchen Beara to a charitable trust in 1992.

In later years, Peter spent more and more time in retreat. He lived a simple, happy life, deepening his spiritual practice and preparing for his own death.

Peter’s friends at Dzogchen Beara said that although they are profoundly sad at his passing they also wish to celebrate Peter’s life.