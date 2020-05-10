Death of Ballinhassig farmer (74) after incident with bull

GARDAÍ in Ballinhassig are investigating a farming accident that occurred at Ballinaloughy, Ballinhassig, yesterday afternoon, Saturday.

At approximately 5.40p.m. a 74-year-old man was injured on a farm and removed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. The man was pronounced dead shortly after 7pm.

The local coroner has been informed and an investigation is now underway with the Health and Safety Authority.

Local Senator Tim Lombard (FG) tweeted earlier that the incident was caused by a bull on the farm.