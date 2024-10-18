Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage will host a day long celebration of West Cork Flax at the local Parochial Hall (P85 XC64) on Saturday October 19th from 10am – 5pm, which will include interactive talks, flax displays and heritage skills demonstrations, co-ordinated by Flax enthusiast Kathy Kirwan who gave an excellent public talk on West Cork Flax last April.

That event was inspired by an article on The Southern Star on February 19th 1938 entitled, “The Clonakilty of 1824 which detailed that around 10,000 people were employed in the Clonakilty and Rosscarbery areas in growing and processing flax in 1824.

Programme includes: 10-11.30am Intro and Interactive Flax West Cork Talk Flax tools. 10-11.30am Tea/ Coffee and Flax chats. 12-1pm Talk: Heritage Flax – UCC Archaeology. 2-2.30pm Talk: Future Flax - Fibreshed Ireland. 2:30-3pm Talk: Biodiversity of Flax - Kilcoe Studios. From 3pm Clonakilty Museum Visit Linen display. Afternoon - Heritage skills demonstrations.

Entry fee is €10 entry fee, with contributions from flax enthusiast Kathy Kirwan; Dr Colin Rynne, UCC archaeology; Malú Colorin, Fibreshed Ireland; Sonia Caldwell, heritage skills teacher at Kilcoe Studio and lace makers Lucy Moore, Liz O’ Connor, Eleanor Calnan, Leap, and more.

Flax display artists include Cróna McCarthy, Anne Scallan, Deirdre Archbold, Anne Harrington Reece, Anna Fitzgerald, Kathy Kirwan, and more.

There is a Clonakilty Museum visit organised by Clonakilty Men’s Shed.

People with memories and experience of West Cork Flax are welcome to give their memories on the day.