David Puttnam says moving to West Cork ‘best thing we ever did’

LEGENDARY film producer David Puttnam spoke of his enduring love for West Cork, in an interview on The Tommy Tiernan Show.

Puttnam, who lives between Skibbereen and Baltimore, was a guest on show on RTÉ1 on Saturday night and said he loves being part of the community in West Cork, saying that moving there with wife Patricia was ‘the best thing we ever did’.

The 83-year-old said he believes Cillian Murphy is a shoo-in to win the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer.

Puttnam was speaking about where his Oscar votes will go, in his role as part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Puttnam said that he would be voting for Poor Things in the Best Picture category. When asked if he would be voting for Murphy for his performance in Oppenheimer, Puttnam said: ‘I think that box is ticked.’