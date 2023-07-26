Daughter ‘will never forgive’ father’s killer

BY OLIVIA KELLEHER

THE daughter of a man who died a violent death in Skibbereen said she will never forgive her father’s killer.

Andrew Nash (43) of Parnell Street in Thurles, Co Tipperary pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court in Cork to the manslaughter of British national, Jonathan (John) Ustic, on a date unknown between September 24 and 25th, 2017 at High Street.

Mr Nash was remanded in custody for sentencing by Justice Michael McGrath on Friday July 21st. The jury of seven men and five women at the Central Criminal Court heard two days of evidence in the case. When the case resumed last week, Mr Nash denied murdering Mr Ustic but pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Ustic (51) who had been in a relationship with his mother Suzanne, who passed away last year.

Prosecution barrister Sean Gillane read out the victim impact statement of Paige Edens, the daughter of the deceased. Ms Edens said that Mr Ustic understood her and had insight into what it was like to ‘be an outsider in this world’.

‘He never got to see me graduate university, he will never have the chance to walk me down the aisle, never see what my life becomes and how much he has inspired everything I do, because he is just gone. I have so much anger towards you (Nash) that you have caused me so much pain in my life at a young age – you may have pleaded guilty, and you will serve your time but always carry with you, that this will never be forgotten and you will never be forgiven for the pain you have caused me.’

Defence counsel Ray Boland SC said that his client was deeply remorseful for what had occurred.

Earlier evidence had outlined how Mr Nash assaulted Mr Ustic in the house on High Street.

Ms Fenton raised the alarm when she came down the next morning and was unable to rouse her partner. Gardaí were called and Mr Ustic was pronounced dead at the scene.