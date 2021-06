A MAN accused of murdering his West Cork-born wife in Mayo in 2019 will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in October. James Kilroy (47) of Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co Mayo, is accused of the murder of mother-of-three Valerie French Kilroy (41), who was originally from Leap, at their home in June 2019.

Last week Mr Justice Michael White fixed a date of October 11th for the trial, which is expected to last three-to-four days at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.