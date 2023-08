THE data breach at the PSNI which has left so many police men and women feeling vulnerable is probably the most serious data breach ever on this island.

It was so sad to hear in recent days that several PSNI members never told members of their own families, let alone communities, where they worked.

We may believe there is a Peace Process in Northern Ireland, but this breach has shown us that there is still a long way to go before that community can say that life is ‘normal’ there.