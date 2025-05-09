Daniel flies the Macra ‘Mr Personality’ flag!

The annual Macra Mr Personality Festival 2025 took place in Kilkenny on April 25th and 26th last.

The festival was hosted by Kilkenny County Macra and was sponsored by Kilkenny/Carlow and District Farm Relief Services.

West Cork man, Daniel O’Brien from Ballinascarthy Macra Club took part in the weekend’s festivities as the Carbery representative.

24 contestants travelled from across the country to The Hoban Hotel, Kilkenny for a fun-filled weekend.

On Friday afternoon, the contestants were brought bowling for their first activity of the weekend.

This was later followed by on-stage interviews with MC Aindriú de Paor in The Hub, Cillín Hill, entertaining the audience with stories of their guilty pleasures and embarrassing moments (with an optional party piece if they were brave enough!) followed by music from Abbeyfolk and DJ.

On Saturday morning, Daniel completed his private interview with the judges.

It was a busy afternoon in The Hoban when Mr Personality contestants were joined by fellow Macra members for some jiving lessons, and afterwards Daniel proudly displayed his county colours while completing team-building challenges with fellow contestants.

Judges for the weekend were George Candler (Kilkenny Mart), Lisa O’Rourke (Kilkenny Rose of Tralee) and Martin Merrick (Irish Farmer’s Journal).

On Saturday evening, all supporters gathered once again in The Hub for the banquet provided by Langton’s.

The result was announced at midnight, with ‘The Fogues’ providing the late night music afterwards.

Sean Kelly, Nenagh Macra (North Tipperary) was named as Mr. Personality 2025.

In second place was Eddie Casey from Bree Macra (Wexford) and third place was James Russell from Tullyallen Macra (Louth).

To check out all the activities and events over the weekend, follow Mr Personality Festival on Instagram and Facebook for all updates.