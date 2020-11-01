Dan Sheehan was ‘a legend’ in Irish photography

The late Donal Sheehan – better known as Dan – was considered a legend in the history of Irish photography.

His early association with The Southern Star came about when the owner and editor, the late Liam O’Regan, asked him to send a photograph of the Skibbereen rugby team, of which he was a member.

‘That was the start of a long and cordial relationship with The Southern Star,’ said John, Dan’s eldest son, who was sufficiently inspired by his father’s work to follow in his footsteps.

Dan, of course, was self-taught and worked for numerous publications. Although retained by The Irish Press, Dan also worked as a freelance photographer for The Southern Star, The Corkman and The Cork Examiner.

It was in the late 1970s that he joined the Examiner, first as a photographer but later as its picture editor – a position he held until his retirement at the age of 65. John said his dad would have celebrated his 92nd birthday on November 28th next, but passed away peacefully on October 16th.

‘He was a great father to all four of us – Kathryn, me, Miriam and Mark – and a loving husband to my mother, Noreen,’ said John.

‘Dad was well known. He knew lots of people in the industry, having inspired them to hone their own talents. For that, for his humility, his kind nature, and his smiling countenance, he will be fondly remembered by all.’