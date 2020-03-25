Daily Million player in Cork hits the jackpot with €1 Million win

Cork has a brand new millionaire after the National Lottery confirmed that Wednesday afternoon’s Daily Million top prize of €1 million was won in the Rebel county.

The National Lottery is now appealing for all its Daily Million players in Co. Cork to check their tickets after they matched all six lucky numbers in the 2pm draw.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2pm Daily Million Draw were: 05, 18, 30, 35, 36, 38 and the bonus number was 08.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.

The National Lottery has confirmed that it will reveal the winning store on Thursday after it has informed the winning retailer.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “We encourage all of our Daily Million players from Cork to check their tickets carefully. If you are this lucky winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or 01 836 4444, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”.