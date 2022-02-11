Dad-of-two Michael dies after Enniskeane motorbike tragedy

TRIBUTES have been paid to dad-of-two Michael O’Mahony from Enniskeane, who tragically died while riding his motorbike last Sunday afternoon, following a traffic collision.

Son of the late Denis and Nora O’Mahony of the well-known O’Mahony’s Funeral home in Enniskeane, Michael, who was in his 50s, is survived by his son Simon and daughter Emma as well as his brothers John, Jerry and Denis and sister Nora. Michael’s wife Becky tragically died last August.

The collision occurred on Bridge Street in Enniskeane last Sunday at approximately 1.45pm when a collision occurred involving his motorcycle and a car.

Gardaí in Bandon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any person who was travelling on the R586 – the main road between Bandon and Bantry, on Sunday afternoon, and who may have camera (including dashcam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí. Contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.