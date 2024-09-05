Dad and son help in rescue as speedboats get into difficulty off the Seven Heads

TWO people in speedboats were rescued in separate incidents off the West Cork coast on Sunday night by an RNLI crew that included a father-and-son duo.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat crew was called out on Sunday night at 8pm to aid two speedboats with two persons on board in difficulty off Blind Strand, near Courtmacsherry on the Seven Heads coastline.

One of the boats sent a mayday message warning they were in danger of sinking.

The all-weather lifeboat Val Adnams, under coxswain Kevin Young and a crew of five, reached the boat in distress at 8.22pm.

Local rib owner Rory Conlon, who was cruising nearby, also responded to the mayday request and was a vital link in being on scene immediately to help pull the first boat away from the rocky shore and help with the bailout of water from the second boat.

Once stability was regained on the smaller vessel, and with a difficult offshore wind blowing off Blind Strand, the lifeboat crew secured the bigger speedboat, which had developed mechanical difficulties, in a towing position and put a member of the lifeboat crew onto the smaller craft.

The two boats in distress were brought back to the safe surrounds of the Courtmacsherry Pier, arriving just after 9.40pm.

Courtmacsherry RNLI lifeboat operations manager Brian O’Dwyer was relieved all ended well after ‘what could have been very dangerous incidents for all concerned’.

He added that the fast response of Rory Conlon to the call for help on the VHF radio Mayday call was vital and pleaded with everyone at sea on boats to make sure that lifejackets are worn at all times and call for help immediately by dialling 112 or 999 and asking for the Coast Guard.

The crew on board the Val Adnams were coxswain Kevin Young, mechanic Tadgh McCarthy, and crew members Simon Locke, Denis Murphy, Dean Hennessy, and Taylor Murphy. For Taylor Murphy, it was his first callout on the Val Adnams after completing his recruitment training over the past 18 months. It was a special one for Taylor, as he was accompanied by family members – Dean Hennessy, and his father Denis.