Cyclists take on ‘the Everest of challenges’ for Cancer Connect

A GROUP of West Cork cyclists will pedal almost 600kms from the very top of Ireland to the bottom within 24 hours in aid of Cancer Connect.

The nine Clonakilty Cycling Club members are taking on the Malin to Mizen Head challenge, starting up north on Saturday June 29th at 5pm. The nine cyclists taking on the challenge are Jim Hennessy, Don Keohane, Sean Allis, Dave Sheehy, Ivan Hayes, Brendan Walsh, Pat Barry, Gearóid Beamish, and Stuart Sloan.

‘This is the Everest of cycling challenges in Ireland - to take on this 578km cycle that has 4,000m of climbing and to try to do it within 24 hours is a serious task,’ said Clonakilty Cycling Club Chairperson Anthony O’Donovan. ‘The nine members have trained very hard for this over the last few months and are mentally and physically well prepared for the challenge.’

They will make their way down the through the night, supported by a team of club members who will travel in three vehicles and ensure that the cyclists are escorted safely on their journey.

‘This is a team effort with the support crew as dedicated to the cause as the participants. Every detail has been meticulously planned and the aim is to get everyone safely from Malin to Mizen within 24 hours. The Club is delighted to be able to support the worthy work of Cancer Connect as part of the challenge,’ said Anthony.

The participants will use the challenge to raise funds for Cancer Connect, the cherished local charity which coordinates transport to Cork hospitals for passengers attending radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatments and cancer related appointments. The service in operation since 2011 and is a free, flexible and confidential service running five days a week and driven entirely by volunteer drivers.

A sponsorship page has been created online and any donations will be gratefully received. Search idonate.ie for ‘Clonakilty Cycling Club Malin to Mizen’.