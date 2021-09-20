Culture Night a hive of activity

CULTURE Night is returning to Cork County on Friday September 17th with over 70 family-friendly free events throughout Bandon, Carrigaline, Clonakilty, Macroom, and the surrounding areas. Culture Night is a national initiative by the Arts Council of Ireland and is being delivered locally by Cork County Council. Hundreds of creative volunteers, performers, writers and artists will bring the annual celebration of creativity back into Cork towns and villages, as Culture Night returns after last year’s successful mix of online and on location events. This year will see an increase in the number of in person events, exhibitions and workshops in a variety of venues and in line with government Covid-19 guidelines. County mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan (pictured) said: ‘Culture Night plays such an important role in our communities, connecting people with the incredible knowledge and talent of local cultural workers and with their own creativity and imagination.’ For more see culturenightcorkcounty.ie