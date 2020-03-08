CUH reducing and rescheduling outpatient services next week

CORK University Hospital will be reducing and rescheduling outpatient appointments next week between Monday and Wednesday, March 9th to 11th (inclusive).

According to a statement issued on Sunday morning, the following services will not be impacted and patients are to attend as per their appointments:

Dialysis

Dressing clinic

Warfarin clinic

Endoscopy

Cystic Fibrosis

Infusions

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

All other appointments are being rescheduled, unless patients are directly contacted by the hospital to attend their scheduled appointment.

Surgeries will proceed as normal unless patients are contacted by the hospital and advised otherwise.

Cork University Hospital apologised for any inconvenience this may cause to patients.

Visiting restrictions remain throughout the hospital and CUH wish to thank the public for their patience and support at this time. The hospital will continue to keep the public updated.

If you have a query in relation to COVID-19, you should contact the national helpline on 1850-24-1850. Also the most up-to-date information will continue to be available at www.HSE.ie/coronavirus