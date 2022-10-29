Crookhaven pub swaps topless mermaid mural for a bright pint!

COVID brought a few compensations – like the inspiration to redo the mural at O’Sullivan’s Bar in Crookhaven.

Linda Kennedy, together with husband Dermot O’Sullivan, used the time to run a competition about whether or not to replace the mural of the topless mermaid with something a tad more appropriate.

‘I was delighted to lose it, but it made Dermot a bit sad,’ his wife said in jest.

‘Either way it had to go. It wasn’t an aesthetic thing, it was a practical matter in the end.’

The western gable was getting an unmerciful battering from the prevailing wind and rendering was deemed necessary because the wall was letting in water.

There was no favouritism in selecting the top design even if the London-based winner, Matt Arnold, is connected to the pub through Dermot’s uncle, Fin O’Sullivan.

The logo ‘The most southerly pint in Ireland’ on top of a pint of Murphy’s – which appears to be radiating light – won the day.

‘It was a smashing entry,’ said Linda, ‘it was exactly what we were looking for.’

Linda, who used to work for Ulster television, said a former colleague mentioned Katie Byrne and Iris de Vries as the best people to do the mural.

Both had been making a name for themselves doing signs, shopfronts and murals throughout West Cork, but it was only recently that they officially banded together to form the appropriately named company, Up the Walls Murals.

‘We approached them in spring 2022 but they weren’t ready until autumn so they’ve just finished it.

‘They were amazing,’ said Linda. ‘They were on a winch in the wind and rain – nerves of steel the pair of them!’

The response locally is very positive. ‘People love it,’ said Linda. ‘People missed the nautical blues of a previous sailing mural. And everyone recognises that O’Sullivan’s does indeed serve Ireland’s most southerly pint.’