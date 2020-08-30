Criminal investigation begins into death of Macroom man

Gardaí have commenced a criminal investigation into the death of a man, believed to be from the Macroom area, in unexplained circumstances in Cork city. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning
Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 1.10am following reports of an unconscious male at a residence at Eagle Valley, Wilton, Cork city.
The man, aged in his late 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem has since been completed on the body of the male, the results of which will not be released for operational purposes.
