Creed may make Euro bid

CORK North West Fine Gael TD Michael Creed could be vying for a seat in Brussels in the European elections.

The Macroom-based TD said earlier this year that he will not contest the general election.

Speaking to The Southern Star then, he ruled out any plans to continue in politics. But this may change following the announcement by MEP Deirdre Clune that she will not contest next year’s European elections.

Deputy Creed’s party colleague, Senator Tim Lombard, feels that Creed ticks a lot of Euro boxes.

‘He has a very good CV and has served as a councillor, mayor, and minister,’ he told The Southern Star.

‘His dad Donal served as a MEP from 1973 to 1977 and I feel Michael would be a formidable candidate.’

Meanwhile, sitting MEP Billy Kelleher (FF) has confirmed that he will seek a nomination to retain his seat in Brussels.