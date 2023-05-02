Creed absolutely sure politics won’t play a role in his future

CORK North West Fine Gael TD Michael Creed has ruled out any plans to continue in politics after he announced earlier this week that he will not contest the next general election.

The former Minister for Agriculture, who was successful in 10 out of 11 general elections, made the shock announcement at a meeting of the Fine Gael Cork North West constituency executive in Millstreet on Monday night.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Deputy Creed, who is coming up to his 60th birthday, said he feels there is a chapter or two yet to be written in his life and the time is right for him to step down.

‘I continue to do the job well and have been doing it for 38 years, but I didn’t want to be left wondering about other possibilities or opportunities,’ said Deputy Creed, who also ruled out any plans to run for a seat in Europe.

‘There’s more living to do and that might be different to what I’m doing now. I will stay in politics until the curtain drops on this Dáil, but I won’t be seeking re-election. I felt it was the right time to tell the executive well in advance of any general election.’

Deputy Creed’s political career will have spanned 40 years when he hangs up his political hat but he hasn’t yet thought about what he plans to do next.

‘I don’t know what the future will hold but I know it won’t be in politics,’ he said.

He said he is happy in his own skin that he did the job as well as he could do.

‘The Macroom by-pass is phenomenally important to the region and I can safely say it wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t been in cabinet and I take great personal satisfaction in that. But I got more satisfaction in the recent opening of a new hub in Macroom for children with disabilities. It took a long time to get it over the line.’