Credit Union bursary in fond memory of Donal

ACCESS Credit Union is hoping to alleviate the costs of college or further education for one West Cork student with the launch of a bursary to honour the career and achievements of its late CEO, Donal O’Driscoll.

The bursary of €5,000 will provide financial support to one individual embarking on third level education or commencing an apprenticeship this year and applications are open to all Access Credit Un- ion members.

As somebody who was passionate about education and lifelong learning, Donal actively encouraged Access Credit Union staff to engage in further education and supported those who did.

His passion for education spurred Donal himself to return to college in 2014 to earn a master of business administration (MBA) from UCC.

Throughout his long term as CEO, Donal championed the Credit Union ethos of sup- porting and empowering members, particularly in the sphere of education.

Leo O’Driscoll, chairperson, Access Credit Union said: ‘Donal was passionate about education and lifelong learning so when we were thinking about ways we could remember him we felt that he would very much approve of an initiative which would help someone towards their third level or apprenticeship fees.

‘Donal is remembered as a man who was always on hand to support those with ambition and drive and gave count- less students their first jobs in the Credit Union over the years. He was a fantastic community man who believed that the Credit Union should be the first place local people could turn to when in financial need or for financial advice so this bursary is one way we can pay tribute to a very special man.’

Catriona O’Driscoll, Donal’s wife said: ‘It is very touching that Access Credit Union is remembering Donal with this student bursary.

‘Donal gave so much of his life to the credit union and helping students was something he was passionate about so he would be proud to know that a student bursary was created in his honour.’

Applicants for the bursary must be members of Access Credit Union or open an ac- count to be eligible to apply with a 400-word piece on how the bursary will help your educational journey.

Applications must be submitted no later than Monday 19th September to one of the Access Credit Union branches in Skibbereen, Bandon or Schull.