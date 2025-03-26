Creativity and talent to shine in new Clonakilty festival

A BRAND-new festival exploring creativity and talent in Clonakilty promises an exceptional line-up at the end of this month.

Clonakilty Arts and Mind Festival will take place at various venues in the town from March 27th to 30th and organisers are calling on people to experience the magic of creativity amid the beauty of Clonakilty.

The festival promises a line-up of diverse talent including folk-rock legends, poets, philosophers, visual artists, modern musical innovators and community focused children’s competitions.

‘Clonakilty Arts and Minds is more than an event; it is a vibrant reflection of the creative heartbeat and welcoming spirit of the Clonakilty community,’ said a festival spokesperson.

‘It promises a compelling blend of artistic excellence and community engagement, framed beautifully by the natural splendour of West Cork.’

Those included in the diverse line-up include James Harpur who will be reading from his poetry book The Gospel of Gargoyle, while Richard Windfield and Meabh McWalters will host a joint exhibition at Gallery

Asna.

Other festival highlights include the launch of the book The River Feagle in the Green Dot Café on March 27th, while writer and philosopher Kevin J Power will present a talk on John Moriarty.

Musical highlights include a concert by Cait Ní Riain, while Justin Grounds will present his Violin Studies in the unique surroundings of Cashes Drapery Shop.

For more details on the festival see Clonakilty Arts and Minds on Facebook or @clonartsandminds on Instagram or email [email protected]