Covid testing takes off at Cork Airport site

Covid-19 testing facilities operated by Irish healthcare company RocDoc are now fully operational at Cork Airport with results available in a few hours.

RocDoc’s testing facilities are the first step in Ireland’s implementation of the EU-wide ‘traffic light’ system, which requires all passengers travelling from at risk regions to undergo a pre-departure test for Covid-19. A test costs €149 and can be booked at covidcheck.ie

Cork Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy was the first person to be tested at the facility. ‘Cork Airport and the aviation sector urgently needs a clear pathway to recovery,’ he said. ‘The pandemic continues to pose a huge problem for the aviation industry. Airports and airlines alike hope that widespread testing will give passengers greater confidence to travel. As a result of this initiative, passengers flying from Cork Airport can now get a test in advance of travel to prove they have tested negative for coronavirus for any health authorities that require it for Irish originating traffic.’

Meanwhile, Cork Airport was highly commended in this year’s ACI Europe Best Airport Award in the ‘under 5 million passenger’ category at the 30th ACI Europe Annual Assembly and Congress which was a virtual event live-streamed from the Skyhall at Brussels Airport.

The awards recognise excellence and outstanding achievement.