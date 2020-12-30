Covid and non-Covid patients shared rooms

CLONAKILTY Community Hospital was non-compliant on seven out of 21 regulations, according to a report by the Health Information and Quality Authority.

The Hiqa report followed an inspection over a two-day period in June – just two months after a Covid-19 outbreak claimed the lives of 10 people.

The hospital – which is run by the HSE – was found to be compliant in relation to staffing, persons in charge, training, records, statement of purpose, visits, end of life, food and nutrition, risk management, fire control, medicines, healthcare, protection and managing behaviour.

The seven areas where it was deemed to be non-compliant included management, complaints procedures, personal possessions, premises, infection control, care plan, and residents’ rights.

Hiqa has called on the HSE to undertake a review of the management of the Covid-19 outbreak and to ensure processes are in place in the event of a further outbreak of the coronavirus.

Of particular concern was the number of people occupying the bedrooms after people with Covid-19 were found to have shared a room with those who had tested negative for the virus.

Hiqa noted that the issue of accommodation had been raised in five previous inspection reports dating back to March 2017.

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare pointed out that the number of residents at the home has dropped from 122 to 77. Now – instead of there being between five and seven to a room – there is a maximum of four.

The fact that no new residents are being admitted has had a bearing on this. It has also had an impact on older people who need residential care.

A spokesperson pointed out that an ambitious building project to provide additional and appropriate accommodation is underway. And the chairman of the Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital, Jim Daly, said this project would bring the facility ‘up to full compliance with Hiqa standards.’