Covid-19 Wednesday: 984 new cases, 31 deaths in past week

October 6th, 2021 6:07 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 343 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 70 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 984 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 343 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 70 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,280 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 31 deaths newly notified in the past week, since last Wednesday.

 

 

