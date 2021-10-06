Covid-19 Wednesday: 984 new cases, 31 deaths in past week

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 984 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 343 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 70 are in ICU.
There has been a total of 5,280 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 31 deaths newly notified in the past week, since last Wednesday.