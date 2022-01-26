Covid-19 Wednesday: 5,605 new cases; 4,809 via antigens; 49 deaths in the past week

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,605 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, on Tuesday 25 January, 4,809 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

There has been a total of 6,136 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 49 deaths newly notified in the past week, since last Wednesday.

As of 8am today, 739 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU.