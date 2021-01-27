Covid-19 Wednesday: 54 deaths, 1,335 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of these deaths, 50 occurred in January.
The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 55-96 years.
There has been a total of 3,120 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 26th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,335 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 191,182* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 618 are men / 711 are women
- 54% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 43 years old
- 437 in Dublin, 114 in Cork, 78 in Galway, 71 in Meath, 61 in Louth and the remaining 574 cases are spread across all other counties**
As of 2pm today, 1,670 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. There were 81 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘The current 14 day incidence remains more than double the peak incidence experienced during previous Level 5 measures in October. Therefore, now is not the time to drop your guard and start to interact with people outside your household. The risk of transmission in the community remains very high. We must continue to work towards reducing incidence of disease and preventing further hospitalisations and deaths.’
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 191,182 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
- 7 Day Incidence is 249.7
- 5-day moving average is 1,383
Today’s cases, 5 day moving average ,14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases (to midnight 26Jan2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 26Jan2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (13Jan2021 to 26Jan2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (13Jan2021 to 26Jan2021)
|Ireland
|1,335
|1,383
|674.2
|32,103
|Monaghan
|52
|42
|1399.3
|859
|Louth
|61
|68
|1044.3
|1,346
|Carlow
|30
|24
|913.4
|520
|Waterford
|49
|49
|885.7
|1,029
|Dublin
|437
|457
|788.3
|10,621
|Wexford
|22
|50
|759.4
|1,137
|Mayo
|34
|41
|757
|988
|Limerick
|61
|55
|728.6
|1,420
|Meath
|71
|64
|701.9
|1,369
|Cavan
|25
|20
|682.6
|520
|Donegal
|48
|42
|656.4
|1,045
|Offaly
|27
|35
|643.9
|502
|Cork
|114
|137
|634.6
|3,445
|Kildare
|54
|49
|595
|1,324
|Galway
|78
|61
|574.3
|1,482
|Laois
|16
|17
|557.3
|472
|Tipperary
|29
|34
|555.3
|886
|Clare
|24
|22
|504.1
|599
|Wicklow
|31
|26
|436
|621
|Sligo
|6
|14
|398.3
|261
|Kilkenny
|10
|14
|374.9
|372
|Westmeath
|22
|18
|367.2
|326
|Longford
|13
|10
|347.4
|142
|Kerry
|14
|20
|347.3
|513
|Roscommon
|<5
|6
|336.2
|217
|Leitrim
|5
|5
|271.5
|87
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
