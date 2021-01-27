News

Covid-19 Wednesday: 54 deaths, 1,335 new cases

January 27th, 2021 6:40 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 2pm today, 1,670 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of these deaths, 50 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 55-96 years.

There has been a total of 3,120 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 26th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,335 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 191,182* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 618 are men / 711 are women
  • 54% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 43 years old
  • 437 in Dublin, 114 in Cork, 78 in Galway, 71 in Meath, 61 in Louth and the remaining 574 cases are spread across all other counties**

 

As of 2pm today, 1,670 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. There were 81 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘The current 14 day incidence remains more than double the peak incidence experienced during previous Level 5 measures in October. Therefore, now is not the time to drop your guard and start to interact with people outside your household. The risk of transmission in the community remains very high. We must continue to work towards reducing incidence of disease and preventing further hospitalisations and deaths.’

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

 

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 191,182 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

  • 7 Day Incidence is 249.7
  • 5-day moving average is 1,383

Today’s cases, 5 day moving average ,14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases (to midnight 26Jan2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 26Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (13Jan2021 to 26Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (13Jan2021 to 26Jan2021)
Ireland 1,335 1,383 674.2 32,103
Monaghan 52 42 1399.3 859
Louth 61 68 1044.3 1,346
Carlow 30 24 913.4 520
Waterford 49 49 885.7 1,029
Dublin 437 457 788.3 10,621
Wexford 22 50 759.4 1,137
Mayo 34 41 757 988
Limerick 61 55 728.6 1,420
Meath 71 64 701.9 1,369
Cavan 25 20 682.6 520
Donegal 48 42 656.4 1,045
Offaly 27 35 643.9 502
Cork 114 137 634.6 3,445
Kildare 54 49 595 1,324
Galway 78 61 574.3 1,482
Laois 16 17 557.3 472
Tipperary 29 34 555.3 886
Clare 24 22 504.1 599
Wicklow 31 26 436 621
Sligo 6 14 398.3 261
Kilkenny 10 14 374.9 372
Westmeath 22 18 367.2 326
Longford 13 10 347.4 142
Kerry 14 20 347.3 513
Roscommon <5 6 336.2 217
Leitrim 5 5 271.5 87

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.