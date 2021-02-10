News

Covid-19 Wednesday: 54 deaths, 1,006 new cases

February 10th, 2021 6:06 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Of the cases notified today, 65% are under 45 years of age. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of today’s deaths, 45 occurred in February, 5 occurred in January and 4 are still under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 86 years and the age range was 48-104 years.

There has been a total of 3,794* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 9th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,006 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 205,939** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 476 are men / 524 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 516 in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 46 in Galway, 43 in Meath, 36 in Louth and the remaining 302 cases are spread across all other counties.**

 

As of 8am today, 1,032 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. There were 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of February 7, 240,487 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 153,654 people have received their first dose
  • 86,833 people have received their second dose

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 deaths. The figure of 3,794 deaths reflects this.

 

** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 cases. The figure of 205,939 cases reflects this

 

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases**

(to midnight 09Feb2021)

 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 09Feb2021)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(to 09Feb2021)
Ireland 1006 848 312.1 14861
Monaghan 34 23 623.9 383
Waterford 22 23 435.5 506
Carlow 7 12 407.5 232
Wexford 27 27 406.8 609
Dublin 516 348 402.6 5425
Louth 36 26 386.4 498
Mayo 8 19 336.4 439
Meath 43 42 319.9 624
Offaly 27 16 318.1 248
Galway 46 43 316.6 817
Limerick 35 32 300.2 585
Laois 21 17 292.8 248
Kildare 32 36 290.3 646
Donegal 22 21 281.4 448
Longford <5 7 266.7 109
Cavan <5 14 258.6 197
Sligo 7 7 238 156
Westmeath 7 13 227.6 202
Cork 63 56 226.4 1229
Wicklow 20 18 217.7 310
Tipperary 8 14 188.7 301
Clare <5 10 150.7 179
Kilkenny <5 7 139.1 138
Kerry 9 12 137.4 203
Leitrim <5 1 137.3 44
Roscommon <5 5 131.7 85

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7 day incidence is 138.6
  • 5-day moving average is 848

 

 

 

