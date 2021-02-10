Covid-19 Wednesday: 54 deaths, 1,006 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of today’s deaths, 45 occurred in February, 5 occurred in January and 4 are still under investigation.
The median age of those who died was 86 years and the age range was 48-104 years.
There has been a total of 3,794* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 9th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,006 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 205,939** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 476 are men / 524 are women
- 65% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 35 years old
- 516 in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 46 in Galway, 43 in Meath, 36 in Louth and the remaining 302 cases are spread across all other counties.**
As of 8am today, 1,032 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. There were 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 7, 240,487 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 153,654 people have received their first dose
- 86,833 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 deaths. The figure of 3,794 deaths reflects this.
** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 cases. The figure of 205,939 cases reflects this
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases**
(to midnight 09Feb2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 09Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(to 09Feb2021)
|Ireland
|1006
|848
|312.1
|14861
|Monaghan
|34
|23
|623.9
|383
|Waterford
|22
|23
|435.5
|506
|Carlow
|7
|12
|407.5
|232
|Wexford
|27
|27
|406.8
|609
|Dublin
|516
|348
|402.6
|5425
|Louth
|36
|26
|386.4
|498
|Mayo
|8
|19
|336.4
|439
|Meath
|43
|42
|319.9
|624
|Offaly
|27
|16
|318.1
|248
|Galway
|46
|43
|316.6
|817
|Limerick
|35
|32
|300.2
|585
|Laois
|21
|17
|292.8
|248
|Kildare
|32
|36
|290.3
|646
|Donegal
|22
|21
|281.4
|448
|Longford
|<5
|7
|266.7
|109
|Cavan
|<5
|14
|258.6
|197
|Sligo
|7
|7
|238
|156
|Westmeath
|7
|13
|227.6
|202
|Cork
|63
|56
|226.4
|1229
|Wicklow
|20
|18
|217.7
|310
|Tipperary
|8
|14
|188.7
|301
|Clare
|<5
|10
|150.7
|179
|Kilkenny
|<5
|7
|139.1
|138
|Kerry
|9
|12
|137.4
|203
|Leitrim
|<5
|1
|137.3
|44
|Roscommon
|<5
|5
|131.7
|85
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 day incidence is 138.6
- 5-day moving average is 848
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.