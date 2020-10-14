Covid-19 Wednesday: 5 deaths, 1,095 more cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 1,835 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Tuesday 13th October the HPSC has been notified of 1,095 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 45,243* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 529 are men / 552 are women
- 70% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 246 in Dublin, 185 in Meath,128 in Cavan, 118 in Cork, 63 in Kildare and the remaining 342 cases are spread across all remaining counties.
As of 2pm today 232 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘Today, we again report a daily new confirmed case figure over 1,000. This situation is extremely concerning. Every single one of us has a role to play.
‘We each need to reduce contact with other people as much as possible, so that means staying at home, working from home where possible, practicing physical distancing and stopping discretionary socialising.’
News
Oct, 2020
Ian Bailey says thanks; Starting college during Covid; Fury over inshore fishing after ban lifted; Juveniles spoken to in relation to Skibb fire; Dilemma for dual stars; Cork legend Bríd Stack set for an Aussie Rules career; Businesses fighting back; FREE 28-page DREAM HOMES WEST CORK magazine
Read more
Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘People must now make choices. Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising play dates, parties and other social activities. People must recognise that the disease is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act.’
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 11 confirmed cases. The figure of 45,243 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s Cases
(to midnight 13/10/20)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(14 days to midnight 13/10/20)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(14 days to midnight 13/10/20)
|NATIONAL
|1,095*
|190.7
|9,079
|Cavan
|128
|571.0
|435
|Monaghan
|31
|360.0
|221
|Donegal
|29
|353.7
|563
|Clare
|22
|307.2
|365
|Meath
|185
|299.9
|585
|Cork
|118
|209.4
|1,137
|Sligo
|14
|207.5
|136
|Limerick
|28
|192.4
|375
|Roscommon
|8
|189.0
|122
|Kildare
|63
|188.3
|419
|Dublin
|246
|185.4
|2,498
|Longford
|<5
|181.0
|74
|Wexford
|23
|174.3
|261
|Galway
|50
|174.0
|449
|Westmeath
|9
|171.2
|152
|Louth
|56
|153.6
|198
|Kerry
|14
|153.0
|226
|Leitrim
|<5
|146.7
|47
|Offaly
|<5
|142.4
- To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search ‘Coronavirus Podcast’ at the top right of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. This week’s podcast features director Michael McCormack house film ‘Breaking Out’ on the remarkable life of Schull singer and Interference front man Fergus O’Farrell, is out next month.
- You can subscribe to the Southern Star Coronavirus podcast which is available on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.