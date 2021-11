The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,633 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 634 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,609 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 43 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.