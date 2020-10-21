News

Covid-19 Wednesday: 3 deaths and 1,167 new cases

October 21st, 2020 5:53 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Of the new cases, 263 are in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork, 86 in Cavan and the remaining 539 cases are spread across all remaining counties. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 1,868 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 20th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,167 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 53,422* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 538 are men / 627 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 263 in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork, 86 in Cavan and theremaining 539 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 314 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘The behaviour of every individual is the most effective defence we have against the spread of Covid-19.

‘Everyone needs to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Follow the public health advice and treat everyone that you come into contact with as though they are a close contact of someone with Covid-19 – keep your distance, avoid meeting others.

We are facing a big challenge, but we have faced this challenge before, and that means we know how to suppress this virus, by following the public health advice in everything we do.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 53,422 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today’s Cases

(to midnight 20OCT2020)

 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(07OCT2020 to 20OCT2020)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(07OCT2020 to 20OCT2020)
NATIONAL 1,167 291.0 13,858
Cavan 86 1,013.4 772
Meath 142 652.7 1,273
Monaghan 11 389.3 239
Westmeath 38 370.6 329
Sligo 18 366.2 240
Cork 137 335.6 1,822
Galway 71 327.8 846
Donegal 48 320.4 510
Clare 5 308.9 367
Wexford 25 297.9 446
Kildare 69 294.8 656
Longford 6 291.1 119
Limerick 36 285.8 557
Kerry 29 264 390
Leitrim 5 262.1 84
Louth 56 260.7 336
Dublin 263 242.6 3,269
Roscommon 16 232.4 150
Offaly 14 227 177
Laois 19 212.5 180
Mayo 36 207.7 271
Carlow <5 203.8 116
Kilkenny 9 165.3 164
Waterford 7 160.1 186
Wicklow 10 121.5 173
Tipperary 7 116.6 186

 

 

 

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.