Covid-19 Wednesday: 2 deaths, 362 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of the deaths reported today, 1 occurred in October and 1 remains under investigation.

There has been a total of 1,965 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 10th November, the HPSC has been notified of 362 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 66,247* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

(*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 66,247 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

187 are men / 174 are women

55% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 41 years old

90 in Dublin, 48 in Donegal, 34 in Limerick, 29 in Louth, 24 in Limerick and the remaining 137 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 280 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There were 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘The profile of the disease is improving and, while this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines. I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.

‘I also want to thank those who have self-isolated after receiving a positive Covid-19 test result; or having been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case. Self-isolating is a vital measure in our efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and it is essential that all those asked to self-isolate continue to do so.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 10 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 10NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (28OCT2020 to 10NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (28OCT2020 to 10NOV2020) IRELAND 362 145.0 6,904 Donegal 48 300.9 479 Limerick 34 201.1 392 Meath 11 172.3 336 Roscommon <5 168.9 109 Westmeath <5 162.2 144 Louth 29 157.5 203 Dublin 90 154.6 2,083 Sligo 5 154.1 101 Mayo 9 151.7 198 Laois <5 147.6 125 Cork 24 146.1 793 Kerry 17 141.5 209 Longford 5 139.5 57 Waterford 11 136.0 158 Kilkenny 7 133.0 132 Cavan <5 132.6 101 Monaghan 7 125.4 77 Clare 5 122.9 146 Tipperary 10 117.8 188 Carlow <5 114.2 65 Offaly 11 112.9 88 Galway 11 108.1 279 Kildare 6 101.1 225 Wicklow <5 71.6 101 Wexford <5 67.5 101 Leitrim <5 40.6 13