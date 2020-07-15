Covid-19 Wednesday: 2 deaths, 14 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 2 people with Covid-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,748 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 14th July, the HPSC has been notified of 14 confirmed cases. There is now a total of 25,683* confirmed cases in Ireland.

The news came as the government also decided to defer the re-opening of pubs until August 10th.

Local vintners in West Cork expressed their dismay at the decision as many had plans well advanced to re-open next Monday.

Cllr Danny Collins told The Southern Star that it appeared the government was basing its decision on what happened in Dublin city centre two weekends ago, when there were crowds drinking on the streets, but he said that country publicans were very responsible.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday (Tuesday 14th July) and will meet again on Thursday (16th July) to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to Covid-19.

‘We are at a sensitive stage in the pandemic – this requires caution and collective effort to hold firm and keep the virus suppressed in the community. Continue to follow public health advice.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,683 confirmed cases reflects this.

To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search Coronavirus Podcast at the top of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube.