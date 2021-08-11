Covid-19 Wednesday: 1,819 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1819* confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 206 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU.

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Vaccination, combined with basic public health measures, is the most effective way to protect the community. From tomorrow, registration for the vaccine programme opens for young people aged between 12 and 15 years of age. With over 6m vaccine doses administered to date, each week we reach another important milestone in our journey out of this pandemic.

‘If you are pregnant and you have concerns about taking the vaccine, speak to your GP, obstetrician or midwife for guidance and for bespoke health advice for your pregnancy. Use trusted sources of information such as the HSE or Department of Health for the latest vaccine information.’

Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.