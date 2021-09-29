Covid-19 Wednesday: 1,453 new cases, 40 deaths in past week

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,453 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 300 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,249 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 40 deaths newly notified in the past week – since last Wednesday.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘Throughout the pandemic, we have seen Irish people make extraordinary efforts to drive down incidence of Covid-19 by following the public health advice. More recently, the response to Ireland’s vaccination programme has been heartening, and now just under 91% of the population aged 16 years and older are fully protected through vaccination. Our collective efforts have protected thousands of people from experiencing the worst outcomes from Covid-19.

‘As more of the activities we enjoy become available to us this week, it is important that we continue this national effort to break the chains of transmission of Covid-19. Vaccination remains our best means of protection and, if vaccination is available to you, then I strongly encourage you to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

‘Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate – particularly in retail settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings; keep your distance, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces. If you display symptoms of Covid-19 like cough, fever, fatigue, headache, or sore throat – isolate and contact your GP who will advise if you need to arrange a test.’

Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.