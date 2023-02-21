Covid-19 vaccination clinics open this week

VACCINES for children aged 6 months to 4 years old against Covid-19 will be available in West Cork this week.

The vaccine is recommended for children aged 6 months to 4 years with underlying conditions that place them at higher risk of severe Covid-19.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has also recommended that Covid-19 vaccination should be offered to all others in this age group to protect them from severe disease, provide extra protection from the rare risks of serious illness from Covid-19, as well as providing the modest benefit in reducing household transmission to those immunocompromised, or too young for vaccination.

Dr Aparna Keegan, specialist in public health medicine, HSE National Immunisation Office (NIO) encouraged parents to familiarise themselves with HSE advice on the vaccine.

'While serious illness from Covid-19 in this age group is rare, this vaccine offers further protection particularly for children who have health conditions that put them at high risk of severe Covid-19,' she said.

Children in this age group will require three doses of the vaccine with an interval of three weeks between dose one and two and at least eight weeks between dose two and three.

Vaccines for children in this age group will be available this Wednesday (22nd) in Skibbereen CVC from 9am-11am.

Meanwhile, vaccination clinics for all other age groups will be available in Bantry, Clonakilty and Skibbereen.

Clonakilty GAA club Mobile Vaccination Unit, Ahamilla, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, P85 WN84

Tuesday, February 21st: 10am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-3.30pm (12+)

Skibbereen CVC, Dental Building, Hospital Grounds, Coolnagarrane, Skibbereen, Co. Cork, P81 HC43

Wednesday, February 22nd: 2pm-4pm (12+)

Bantry Newtown CVC, Newtown, Bantry, Co. Cork P81 H304

Friday, February 24th: 9am-4pm (12+ ), 3pm-4pm (5-11)

For further information, visit the HSE website.