Covid-19 Tuesday: 8 deaths, 329 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,134 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 14th December, the HPSC has been notified of 329 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 76,776 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

162 are men / 166 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

86 in Dublin, 41 in Louth, 34 in Donegal, 25 in Limerick, 17 in Kildare and the remaining 126 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today, 196 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There were 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 14 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 14Dec2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 14Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days (to 14Dec2020) Ireland 329 84.7 4032 Donegal 34 236.8 377 Louth 41 192.4 248 Kilkenny 12 191.5 190 Carlow 7 165.1 94 Longford <5 132.1 54 Limerick 25 128.8 251 Monaghan 11 128.7 79 Cavan 12 119.5 91 Mayo 9 108 141 Laois 5 100.4 85 Wicklow <5 97.6 139 Dublin 86 92.7 1249 Waterford 5 78.3 91 Offaly 6 70.5 55 Tipperary <5 70.2 112 Kildare 17 64.3 143 Meath 10 62.5 122 Sligo <5 48.8 32 Wexford 12 48.8 73 Galway <5 48.4 125 Roscommon <5 43.4 28 Westmeath 8 36 32 Kerry 8 32.5 48 Cork 7 25.2 137 Leitrim 0 25 8 Clare <5 23.6 28

The 5-day moving average of cases is 316.

The 7-day incidence rate is 44.4 per 100,000 of population.

