Covid-19 Tuesday: 3,666 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,666 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 638 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 130 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘We know that the level of worry has increased to levels last seen in April this year.

‘We know what we are asking people to do to help supress the spread of disease in our communities is very difficult. If we all make a concerted effort it can make a difference.

‘Our research tells us that people are listening to the public health advice and are reducing the number of people they are planning to meet, and are cancelling social events, to reduce their contacts.

‘Over the coming weeks, focus on these five actions to reduce your risk and keep yourself and your loved ones safe:

If you have cold or flu like symptoms, isolate immediately and get a PCR test, not an antigen test Prioritise who you need to meet Meet others outdoors and open windows when indoors Wear a mask properly Use the right test and understand what the test result means

Day-to-day variation in the reported number of cases of Covid-19 does not impact on key trend analysis. Analysing over a longer time period such as a week or 14 days, smooths out any variations introduced by processing times, and provides a more stable picture of the trend.

The number of notifications on CIDR will differ from other HSE data sources, such as positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the COVID Care Tracker, for several reasons including:

Deduplication of repeat positive tests in the same person

Differing upload schedules by the laboratories to CCT and CIDR – uploading of positive records on CIDR by laboratories is a more manual process than uploading to CCT. Uploading to CIDR typically occurs on the day or within one day of authorisation of the laboratory test result

The time required for the two-step method of processing notifications on CIDR - this typically occurs either on the day or within one day of laboratories uploading positive records on CIDR

Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

Statistics are available on the COVID-19 Dashboard

#LayerUp to protect against #COVID19 infection. A range of posters and signs are available for download at gov.ie/LayerUp