Covid-19 Tuesday: 337 new cases

AS of midnight, Monday May 31st, the Department of Health is are reporting 337 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Of the 89 in hospital, 34 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 1st, 2021 6:48 PM
