Covid 19 Tuesday: 3 deaths, 357 cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 3 people with Covid-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,787 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 14th September, the HPSC has been notified of 357 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 31,549* confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

185 are men / 172 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

38% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

60 cases have been identified as community transmission

218 in Dublin, 18 in Louth, 12 in Waterford. 11 in Kildare, 9 in Cork, 8 in Kerry, 8 in Limerick, 8 in Meath, 7 in Westmeath, 6 in Wicklow, 5 in Offaly, 5 in Roscommon, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Tipperary and the remaining 32 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo and Wexford.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘In the first half of 2020, Ireland responded swiftly to a new and unpredictable pandemic. Our collective response suppressed the curve, saved lives and put us on a solid foundation to deal with COVID-19 going forward.’

‘Now, we must focus on our response to the pandemic in the medium term. Today, Government launched a 5-Level framework. At the heart of this framework are three core messages:

Simple measures taken by everyone are our best defence against COVID-19. No single measure will work in isolation, what matters is combination prevention. Continued cooperation and solidarity across society remains central to our response.

‘The basic preventions against the spread of COVID-19 remain unchanged; wash your hands regularly, physically distance from others including friends and family, wear a face covering, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them.’

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 31,549 confirmed cases reflects this.

