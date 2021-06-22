Covid-19 Tuesday: 294 new cases

As of midnight, Monday June 21st, the Department of Health is reporting 294 confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of the 39 in hospital, 13 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update
June 22nd, 2021 5:48 PM
