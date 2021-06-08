Covid-19 Tuesday: 271 new cases

AS of midnight, Monday June 7th, the Department of Health is reporting 271 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Of the 77 in hospital, 27 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 8th, 2021 5:39 PM
