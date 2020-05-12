Covid-19 Tuesday: 24 more deaths, 107 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 24 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,488* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Tuesday 12th May the HPSC has been notified of 107 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 23,242 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 10th May (23,089 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

3,031 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 386 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,906 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,235 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,337 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,234 cases (5%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

As of midnight Monday 11th May, 258,808 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 44,047 tests were carried out and of these 1,466 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.3%.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Tuesday 12 May) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘We are continuing to examine the progress of the disease and though we are still making progress, which is giving us real encouragement, we need to keep going. We still have 70 people in ICU and over 500 people in hospital. We have more work to do.’

Rachel Kenna, deputy chief nursing officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Today marks International Nurses Day and 2020 is also International Year of the Nurse and Midwife. We did not expect to be marking this year amidst a Global Pandemic, however, our fellow nurses and midwives have risen to the challenge and remain a vital resource to our health service.

‘Our nurses and midwives are working in high risk situations on a daily basis, delivering care in PPE, making personal sacrifices and continuing to provide compassionate care in a stressful environment.

‘The public actions over the last number of weeks have meant nurses and midwives can continue to deliver care to those who need it. Please continue to support them during this time, hold firm and stay safe.’

The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard (click here) provides the latest case information.

