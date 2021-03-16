News

Covid-19 Tuesday: 18 deaths, 349 new cases

March 16th, 2021 6:04 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Photo: Shutterstock

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths, 17 occurred in March, and one in February.

The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 55-102 years.

There has been a total of 4,552 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 15th March, the HPSC has been notified of 349 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There has now been a total of 227,663* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 172 are men / 177 are women
  • 70% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 122 cases are spread across all other counties. **

 

As of 8am today, 355 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. There were 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of March 13th, 615,934 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 451,589 people have received their first dose
  • 164,345 people have received their second dose

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 227,663 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 15 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases**

(to midnight 15Mar2021)

 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 15Mar2021)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(to 15Mar2021)
Ireland 349 499 148.1 7,052
Offaly <5 21 347.6 271
Longford <5 5 345 141
Kildare 14 45 227 505
Dublin 156 202 223.3 3,008
Meath 23 31 215.3 420
Louth 15 13 155.2 200
Donegal 19 21 152 242
Westmeath 11 11 147.6 131
Limerick 5 13 133.4 260
Carlow <5 7 130 74
Tipperary 7 15 117.2 187
Galway 14 27 113.2 292
Roscommon <5 7 105.4 68
Waterford 8 9 103.3 120
Mayo <5 7 102.7 134
Wicklow 14 10 99.7 142
Wexford 11 12 86.8 130
Laois <5 3 86.2 73
Monaghan <5 3 83.1 51
Sligo <5 3 80.9 53
Clare <5 5 69.9 83
Cavan 7 3 67 51
Kerry 5 5 53.5 79
Cork 14 19 51.8 281
Kilkenny <5 2 45.3 45
Leitrim <5 1 34.3 11

 

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7-day incidence is 78.1
  • 5-day moving average is 499

 

