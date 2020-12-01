Covid-19 Tuesday: 18 deaths, 269 cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 1 death occurred in October, 15 deaths in November and 2 are under investigation.

There has been a total of 2,069* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 30th November, the HPSC has been notified of 269 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 72,798** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

133 are men / 133 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

73 in Dublin, 20 in Kilkenny, 20 in Limerick, 19 in Louth, 19 in Tipperary and the remaining 118 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 224 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There were 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘The hard work and sacrifices that have been made by people over the last 6 weeks to suppress Covid-19 means that we are now in a position to reopen non-essential retail and to travel within our counties.

‘It is up to every person, individually, to remain vigilant to the spread of this disease, to assess the risk that is involved in any social activity. We need to keep the public health advice at the centre of our minds and do not have visitors to our homes, outside of any necessary visitors in a support bubble, until the 18th of December.

‘Each one of us has a role in shaping the national picture on Covid-19 in the coming weeks. It is vital that you keep hand washing, wear face coverings and keep a 2m distance from each other, to protect public health, to protect vital public services and to give us the best chance to continue to minimise the spread of the disease.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 2,069 deaths reflect this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 15 confirmed cases. The figure of 72,798 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 30 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 30NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (17NOV to 30NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (17NOV to 30NOV2020) Ireland 269 87 4,144 Donegal 16 211.1 336 Louth 19 183.1 236 Kilkenny 20 148.1 147 Limerick 20 132.9 259 Monaghan <5 104.3 64 Dublin 73 103.1 1,389 Wicklow <5 92.7 132 Longford <5 88.1 36 Mayo 9 85.1 111 Carlow 7 80.8 46 Tipperary 19 80.2 128 Meath 6 79.5 155 Waterford <5 75.7 88 Roscommon <5 63.5 41 Cork 8 63.4 344 Cavan 6 63 48 Kildare 7 60.2 134 Laois <5 55.5 47 Sligo <5 54.9 36 Clare 6 53 63 Galway 16 50 129 Offaly <5 47.5 37 Kerry 5 44 65 Westmeath <5 29.3 26 Wexford 9 28.7 43 Leitrim 0 12.5 4

Ireland’s current 7-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 39.9.

