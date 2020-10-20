Covid-19 Tuesday: 13 deaths, 1,269 cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has now been a total of 1,865 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday 19th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,269 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 52,256* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 657 are men / 609 are women
- 63% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 221 in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and 649 and theremaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties.
As of 2pm today, 312 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 52,256 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases
(to midnight 19OCT2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(06OCT2020 to 19OCT2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(06OCT2020 to 19OCT2020)
|NATIONAL
|1,269
|279.3
|13,299
|Cavan
|80
|909.7
|693
|Meath
|221
|590.6
|1,152
|Monaghan
|38
|402.4
|247
|Sligo
|27
|355.5
|233
|Westmeath
|24
|336.8
|299
|Donegal
|21
|328.5
|523
|Cork
|116
|322.0
|1,748
|Clare
|26
|321.5
|382
|Galway
|74
|313.9
|810
|Wexford
|51
|296.5
|444
|Longford
|14
|278.9
|114
|Limerick
|74
|278.6
|543
|Kildare
|61
|276.8
|616
|Leitrim
|<5
|252.8
|81
|Kerry
|28
|247.8
|366
|Dublin
|203
|239.1
|3,222
|Roscommon
|<5
|229.3
|148
|Louth
|69
|221.1
|285
|Offaly
|18
|215.5
|168
|Laois
|14
|199.5
|169
|Carlow
|16
|195.0
|111
|Mayo
|28
|183.9
|240
|Kilkenny
|15
|167.3
|166
|Waterford
|22
|154.9
|180
|Wicklow
|12
|123.6
|176
|Tipperary
|10
|114.7
|183
