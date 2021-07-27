News

Covid-19 Tuesday: 1,120 new cases

July 27th, 2021 5:58 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 142 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 27 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,120* confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 142 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 27 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Almost 70% of our population is now fully vaccinated and today the vaccination programme has been extended to 12-15 year olds who will also be able to register for an mRNA vaccine.

‘Following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, which has been approved by government, I encourage parents and guardians of those aged 12-15 years of age to register them for a vaccination as soon as the opportunity arises. The vaccination programme has received high uptake to date. I strongly urge anyone eligible to register for a vaccine to do so as soon as possible.’

 

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.