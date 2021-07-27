Covid-19 Tuesday: 1,120 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,120* confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 142 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 27 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Almost 70% of our population is now fully vaccinated and today the vaccination programme has been extended to 12-15 year olds who will also be able to register for an mRNA vaccine.

‘Following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, which has been approved by government, I encourage parents and guardians of those aged 12-15 years of age to register them for a vaccination as soon as the opportunity arises. The vaccination programme has received high uptake to date. I strongly urge anyone eligible to register for a vaccine to do so as soon as possible.’