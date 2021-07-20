Covid-19 Tuesday: 1,110 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 1,110 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 89 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 21 are in ICU.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: 'Almost 7,700 cases of Covid-19 have been notified in the last seven days, an increase of 88% on the previous week.