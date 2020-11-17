Covid-19 Tuesday: 11 deaths, 366 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to Covid-19. All deaths reported today occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,995 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 16th November, the HPSC has been notified of 366 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 68,686* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

169 are men / 197 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

84 in Dublin, 44 in Limerick, 34 in Cork, 34 in Donegal, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 272 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘I am increasingly concerned that the positive trends we had seen recently have not been maintained. The 5-day moving average of daily cases has increased from an average of 350 cases on the 11th November to 424 today.

‘We have two weeks to continue in our efforts to drive down community transmission of this disease as much as possible. The lower the incidence the more flexibility the country will have in easing measures.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 36 confirmed cases. The figure of 68,686 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 16 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 16NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (03Nov2020 to 16NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (03Nov2020 to 16NOV2020) Ireland 366 121.3 5,778 Donegal 34 282.0 449 Limerick 44 241.7 471 Roscommon 24 167.3 108 Waterford 17 162.7 189 Louth 13 160.6 207 Westmeath 12 160.0 142 Offaly 6 143.7 112 Meath 12 128.7 251 Dublin 84 123.8 1,668 Kerry 5 123.2 182 Kilkenny 6 118.9 118 Mayo 8 113.4 148 Clare <5 111.9 133 Longford <5 110.1 45 Monaghan <5 109.1 67 Tipperary 18 109.1 174 Laois <5 103.9 88 Sligo <5 91.6 60 Cork 34 85.7 465 Cavan <5 85.3 65 Galway 15 84.5 218 Leitrim 0 84.3 27 Kildare 8 82.7 184 Carlow 5 82.6 47 Wicklow 5 65.3 93 Wexford <5 44.7 67

To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search ‘Coronavirus Podcast’ at the top right of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. On this week's podcast, West Cork environmentalist Abi O'Callaghan Platt, from Courtmacsherry, talks to Emma Connolly about a national campaign to curb the single use plastic pollution that's generated from disposable period products. She also shares some tips on how to make your Christmas a green one. There’s music from Glandore pianist Rachael O’Donovan and a review of this week’s newspaper.