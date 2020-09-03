Covid-19 Thursday: no death, 95 new cases

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Wednesday 2 September, the HPSC has been notified of 95 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 29,206* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 52 are men / 43 are women
- 67% are under 45 years of age
- 47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 16 cases have been identified as community transmission
- 51 in Dublin, 6 in Kildare, 6 in Meath, the remaining 32 cases are Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.
Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘This virus relies on human contact. The virus has not changed and neither have the basic measures that keep us all protected. It is these basic measures that are most important to keep Covid-19 under control. Remember to wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, to know the safe way to wear a face covering, avoid touching your face, cough into your elbow, reduce your social contacts and keep a physical distance of 2 metres at the top of your mind when you do meet others.’
News
Aug, 2020
Jim’s new job with the elderly
Read more
*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 3 cases. The figure of 29,206 reflects this.
The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard (click here) provides the latest case information.
- To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search Coronavirus Podcast at the top of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. This week’s podcast features an interview with Paul Murphy, independent councillor, who talks about his decision to give up drink for a year – the same year as he failed to win a seat in Dáil Éireann, failed in his Seanad nomination bid, lost his job due to Covid, and volunteered in a funeral home! But he doesn’t regret a thing, he tells reporter Emma Connolly. And we also have a review of this week’s Southern Star, and the latest single from talented local singer songwriter Fintan McKahey.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.